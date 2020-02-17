A Rome man was arrested at Rome Food Mart on Shorter Avenue on misdemeanor marijuana and felony meth possession charges Sunday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shelton Tremaine Harris, 36, threw a pill bottle containing methamphetamine and a baggie of less than one ounce of marijuana to the ground, claiming it was not his. The Rome police officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his car and his person. The officer didn't notice the pill bottle until she heard a rattle on the ground and Harris was then "placed in handcuffs."
Harris is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs and reckless conduct.
Harris remained in jail Monday with no bond.