A Rome man is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats after police say he broke into a home and threatened a resident on the 3600 block of Martha Berry Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Lee Venable, 65, of 46 Dugger Drive, is accused of breaking into a home before 9 a.m. Tuesday while armed with a knife. He allegedly threatened to kill the resident during the break-in.
Venable was arrested less than half an hour after police were dispatched to the home.