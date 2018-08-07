Police requested to investigate Walmart thefts by employee
An investigation by loss prevention personnel at the West Rome Walmart has uncovered at least three thefts by an employee over the last two months, totaling $780.46.
According to Rome police reports:
On Sunday, a loss prevention agent requested a Rome police officer to come to the store at 2510 Redmond Circle to review the initial findings of their investigation as well as to have a detective follow up.
Though their investigation is ongoing, loss prevention staff discovered thefts by the employee on June 20, July 16 and July 22. The items taken varied. They included beer, cakes, cleaning supplies and electronics.
The cashier is caught on camera voiding items he has scanned or pretending to scan them for customers. Then he walks out with them to their cars to load the items into their cars.
Loss prevention staff intends to interview the employee upon the completion of their investigation.