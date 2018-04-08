Police release names of survivors in fatal wreck on Ga. Loop 1
Floyd County police released on Sunday the names of the survivors in a fatal two-vehicle wreck that happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Ga. Loop 1 at Blacks Bluff Road.
Amber Yother, 33, of Cave Spring, was ejected from the red Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by Timothy D. Patnode, 34, of the same address, according to police. She was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center Saturday morning and funeral services are set for 2 p.m. today at Oakland Cemetery.
Patnode and his other passenger, a 12-year-old girl, were taken to FMC with serious injuries. FMC spokesman Dan Bevels said Sunday that Patnode was released home and the child was no longer at the hospital. No further information was available Sunday night.
Sheila Barrett, 61, of Cedartown was driving alone in a silver Toyota Highlander. She was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
According to the police report Patnode, who had a stop sign on Blacks Bluff Road, drove straight across the traffic lanes on the Loop and into the path of Barrett's Highlander. It was raining at the time and the road was wet. No citations had been issued as of Sunday night.
Previously posted:
Graveside funeral and interment services for Yother will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1-1:45 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave.