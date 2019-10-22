Athens-Clarke police released details concerning the arrest of a Rome surgeon accused of raping a woman in Athens during a violent assault in which ruptured the woman’s eardrum.
According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Zachary Forrest Solomon, 34, of 24 Pear St., assaulted the woman between 1-3 a.m. on Oct. 13 in an apartment on the west side of Athens.
Warrants state Solomon choked a 27-year-old woman and then hit her on the side of the head several times rupturing her eardrum.
Police told the Athens Banner-Herald on Monday this was “not a stranger on stranger” crime. They declined to comment further on how Solomon knew the woman.
He is charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated battery and battery. He was arrested Oct. 16, denied bond the next day and remains in the Clarke County Jail.