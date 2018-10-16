Two men reportedly found with stolen guns following a traffic stop were in jail Tuesday awaiting bonds.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Monteco Markeze Johnson, 22, of 500 Wilson Ave., was driving a car without a license plate Monday afternoon and was stopped by police on Wilson Avenue at Glover Street.
Johnson, who didn't have a driver's license, had a stolen gun in the console that he said he had paid an individual $100 for. He is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and the misdemeanors missing plate and driving without a license.
His bond is set at $3,500.
Marvin Ladell Blackburn Jr., 20, of 34 Shadetree Lane, ran off and threw a loaded gun into the yard of a Porter Street residence before he was captured. He had marijuana on him, packaged in separate bags, along with a digital scale and a box of sandwich bags. The gun turned out to be stolen.
Blackburn is facing felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He's also charged with the misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer and reckless conduct.
His bond was set at $10,100.