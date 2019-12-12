Three men and two women are charged with felony intent to distribute drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Floyd County police executed a search warrant, the occupants of 18 Clervue Circle were found with a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for resale. Police noted that the amount was more than someone would have for personal use.
Robert Michael Byers, 31, of 18 Clervue Circle, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute. He is also charged with probation violation.
Other people in the residence were charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and intention to distribute:
Patricia Carolina Nixon, 27, of 13 Melton Ave.
Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22, of 2 Marlynn Drive.
Antavious Taemon Gibson, 28, of 4 Chester Ave.
Jonathan Mark Stephens, 26, of 3535 Old Rockmart Road.
All five remain in jail Thursday night with no bond.