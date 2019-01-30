Floyd County police officers were sent out twice in recent days to put down injured deer that had been hit by vehicles.
A motorist on Kingston Highway reported a deer still moving in a ditch on the side of Kingston Highway just after midnight Tuesday. Another one reported a deer struggling to breathe about 11 a.m. Saturday on Old Dalton Road near Green Acres Road.
In both cases the responding officers were directed by supervisors to shoot the animal, to put it out of its misery. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers these tips to help avoid potential collisions:
♦ Deer can be unpredictable. A deer standing on the side of a road may bolt across the road rather than away from it when startled by a vehicle.
♦ Deer generally travel in groups, so if one crosses, be prepared that others may follow.
♦ Deer are typically are seen roadside during the early morning and late evening — the same times most people are commuting to and from work.
If it is too late to avoid a collision, slow down as much as possible to minimize damage. Resist the urge to swerve to avoid the deer, which could lead to a more serious wreck.