Police rescued a man Wednesday night who reportedly jumped into the Oostanaula River Wednesday night despondent over the death of the 41st U.S. president.
"He jumped in because George Bush died," Rome Police Sgt Joel Stroupe said. "That's what he told us."
The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with hypothermia but is expected to fully recover. The temperature was about 40 degrees when the incident happened just after 5 p.m. behind the Riverwalk center off Riverside Parkway.
Stroupe said someone called 911 to report a man in the river. When police arrived, they called at him to come in and at first he refused. Then he apparently changed his mind and swam toward the bank.
By that time, he was so cold that he was unable to get out of the river, Stroupe said, but officers were able to pull him out without fully entering the water.