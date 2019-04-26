Rome Police investigated a possible shooting incident in South Rome Friday evening but details were still not available at press time:
According to Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett:
Police were called to Pennington Avenue between 5 and 5:30 p.m. about possible shots fired and a man in the street. Burnett said that by the time officers arrived there was no one to be found but that people had seen the man who was on the ground get in a car and leave the scene.
A vehicle lookout was given and an officer stopped a red vehicle with a shattered rear window near the Myrtle Hill Cemetery. A man matching the description of the person who was lying in the street jumped out and ran but was caught by officers.
The man was taken to a local medical center for treatment of lacerations that may have occurred when the rear window was shattered, according to Burnett.