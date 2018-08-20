Police: Pair had meth packaged to sell
A pair of Rome residents were arrested early Monday morning on drug possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles David Thomas, 47, of 1 Davis Street and 55-year-old Diane Raditz McIlvaine, of 26 Stevens Street, were arrested near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Sycamore Street.
Thomas was found in possession of a half gram of methamphetamine that was individually bagged for sale. He was also in possession of over $1,000 in cash, suspected to be from the sale of meth.
McIlvaine was in possession of nine clear baggies containing a sub-stance suspected to be meth and a smoking device with suspected meth residue.
Thomas is charged with Felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. McIlvaine is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.