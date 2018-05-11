Police: Motorcyclist in wreck believed to be DUI
Charges are expected to be filed against a 36-year-old Rome man who crashed his motorcycle in the 700 block of Melson Road on Friday evening after police say they believe he was under the influence of alcohol and had not been wearing a helmet.
According to Floyd County police officer Xavier Bray:
Lee Ellie was going around a curve near 722 Melson Road, in western Floyd County, and lost control of his Harley Davidson and ran into the yard of the residence around 6 p.m. The motorcycle then went into a slide back into the road for about 25 feet. Initial 911 reports indicated he was lying in the middle of the road unconscious with a bloodied face.
When Rome-Floyd County firefighters arrived they were able to get Ellie to talk. Bray said he suffered several external injuries but was not sure if there were any internal as well.
Ellie was taken to Floyd Medical Center. His condition was not available Friday night.
Bray said he is awaiting the results of a blood-alcohol concentration test. He also had to determine if Ellie was actually wearing a helmet or not — it was reported he was not, but Ellie said he was. He also did not have a motorcycle license.
Charges will likely be filed sometime next week, Bray said.