Police: Michigan fugitive took truck without owner’s permission
A Ypsilanti, Michigan man was in jail Tuesday night, accused of taking a vehicle without permission. He also had an active out-of-state warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrone Mason, 40, of 634 Pinewood Street was arrested Tuesday even-ing after taking a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 pickup valued at $15,000 without authorization of the truck’s owner.
Mason took the truck from the Days Inn, 840 Turner McCall Blvd., and was given over 24 hours by the owner to return the vehicle, but didn’t do so. The truck’s owner eventually located Mason and notified police of the vehicle’s location.
During arrest it was discovered by police that Mason had an active warrant out of Michigan for failure to comply with registration as a sex offender. Mason is facing felony charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.