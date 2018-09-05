Police: Meth found on hospital shoplifter
A Shannon-area woman was in jail on drug charges Wednesday after she was accused of shoplifting at the Floyd Medical Center gift shop.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tonya Lane Astin, 49, of 179 Shannon Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors possession of a drug-related object and shoplifting.
Astin was stopped by FMC security on suspicion of shoplifting Wednesday afternoon. Police found an $18 pair of stolen earrings on her, along with meth and a pipe containing meth residue.