Police: Meth found on hospital shoplifter

Tonya Lane Astin

A Shannon-area woman was in jail on drug charges Wednesday after she was accused of shoplifting at the Floyd Medical Center gift shop.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Tonya Lane Astin, 49, of 179 Shannon Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors possession of a drug-related object and shoplifting.

Astin was stopped by FMC security on suspicion of shoplifting Wednesday afternoon. Police found an $18 pair of stolen earrings on her, along with meth and a pipe containing meth residue.

