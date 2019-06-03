Brittany Eaves Hartley, 27, 238 Reece St., was arrested Monday and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Hartley was found operating a stolen vehicle on East 20th Street at Olmstead Street before being taken into custody and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Her passenger, Jonathon Matthew White, 32, of 102 Mississippi Drive, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hartley and White were being held Monday without bond.