Two men facing probation violation charges were in jail without bond Sunday night after police reportedly found them in a stolen car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devin Ray Dockery, 26, of 86 Arnold Road in Cartersville, was driving the vehicle when police pulled him over shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Donahoo Road.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Rome and Dockery said he had purchased it from another person. He is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and probation violation.
His passenger, Toby Keith Johnson, 23, of 71 Dr. Moore Road in Silver Creek, had a backpack containing about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and zip-lock plastic bags.
Johnson is charged with the felonies theft by receiving a motor vehicle, possession of meth with intent to distribute and probation violation.