Police: Man, woman conspired to steal from Walmart
Police arrested a Silver Creek man and an Aragon woman after they reportedly stole $657.64 worth of items from the Walmart on Redmond Circle, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachary Ralph Burk, 31, of 929 Jake Whorton Road, and Mary Doris Roberson, 35, of 62 Jones Washington Road, were both arrested Thursday evening.
Burk, who was driving Roberson’s 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 truck, was pulled over near the intersection of Tamassee Lane and Shorter Avenue. He’d reportedly fled, leaving Roberson at the store, after loss prevention officers realized he was shoplifting.
Police found stolen items in the truck as well as items from Hobby Lobby, which they could not verify if they were stolen or not. Police found $43.31 worth of items stolen from Walmart in Roberson’s purse. Burk told police others were also involved in a scheme to steal from the store.
Burk is charged with felony theft by shoplifting as well as misdemeanor driving on an expired tag, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license and contempt of superior court.
Roberson is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony — which is a felony — and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and driving without insurance.