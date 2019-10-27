Douglas Martin King

A Floyd County man who allegedly changed the price tag of an item at Dollar General was in jail without bond Sunday night on a felony drug charge.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Douglas Martin King, 39, of 229 Gaines Road, was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General on New Calhoun Highway.

King swapped the price tag of a $5 toy with the tag of a $1 toy so he could pay the cheaper price. Police found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in the watch pocket of his pants.

He is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor theft by deception.

