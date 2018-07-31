Police: Man who stole car, threatened officer facing additional drug charge
A Rome man accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle and threatening a police officer is facing additional charges after police say he knowingly brought drugs into jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremiah Ray Douglas, 27, of 102 Beech Creek Drive, was arrested Monday morning after he got inside a woman’s vehicle and took off with it. He then threatened to kill an arresting officer.
During the booking process, Douglas was found to be in possession of drugs hidden in a plastic bag in his underwear. Inside the bag were 79 pills suspected to be Xanax, 32 suspected Adderall pills and five suspected Hydrocodone pills.
On top of his previous charges of felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony or theft, and terroristic threats and acts, Douglas is charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing a guard line with drugs. He is also charged with possession of drugs not in the original container, a misdemeanor.