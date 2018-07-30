Police: Man who stole beer had forged IDs
A Floyd County man who was not charged with stealing two 24-ounce bottles of beer was in jail Monday on felony forgery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Bond was set at $3,500 for Alejandro Alvardo-Herrera, 48, of 2026 Rockdale St.
Police got involved Sunday morning when a clerk at Circle K, 1425 Turner McCall Blvd., reported he left the store without paying for two bottles of beer. When officers located Alvardo-Herrera on Lee Street, he provided a fake ID, belonging to a woman, and a Social Security card that did not contain nine digits.
Alvardo-Herrera is charged with two felony counts of first-degree forgery. The clerk declined to press charges but banned him from returning to the store.