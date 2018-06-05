Police: Man violated court protection order
Police caught a man accused of violating a temporary protection order to stay away from a woman in that woman’s car with her purse on Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arabrian Nicole Askew, 40, of 4 Primulas Drive, reportedly was pulled over by police for doing 85 mph in a 60 mph zone near the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Horseleg Creek Road. Askew was in the car of a woman who he was court ordered to stay away from. The woman’s purse, driver’s license and medications were also in the car.
Askew is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding. He is being held without bond on a probation violation.