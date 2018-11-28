A Floyd County man accused of entering cars on the street where he lives was in jail without bond Wednesday night on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kevin O'Brian Weaver, 28, of 51 East Drive, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with four counts of entering autos with intent to commit a theft, second-degree burglary, possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to keep drugs in the original container.
Weaver entered several cars on East Drive, then went across the street and entered a garage. A welding machine was found about 50 yards from the garage when he was arrested. He also had a pill bottle containing what he told police was one alprazolam pill and one hydrocodone pill.