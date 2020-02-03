A Rome man accused of making misrepresentations in an attempt to dupe the state department of labor remained in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deion Devonte Loyal, 27, of 55 Wilma Drive, knowingly made "false certifications" to the Georgia Department of Labor in an attempt to receive benefits in the amount of $1,465. He was not eligible to receive those benefits.
The charge of making false statements or misrepresentations to obtain or increase benefits is a felony.