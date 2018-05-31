Police: Man tried to run over 2 people with Jeep Cherokee
A Cedartown man who reportedly tried to run over two people at a house in Rome was in jail Thursday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Stephen Kyle King, 24, of 405 Stewart Road in Cedartown, was at a house on Atwood Drive early Sunday when he tried to hit two people with the Jeep Cherokee he was driving. He first reversed toward one victim, who escaped by jumping into a ditch. Then he drove at the second person, who also jumped into a ditch.
King also is accused of hitting a stop sign and a bush without reporting the damage, and calling and texting the victims repeatedly.
He is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault and charges of aggressive driving, harassing communications, failing a duty upon striking a fixed object, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving.
He turned himself in at the jail Wednesday on the charges