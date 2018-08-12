Police: Man tried to hide drugs in back seat of patrol car
A Rome man arrested on a warrant alleging credit card fraud is facing additional charges after he reportedly tried to hide drugs in the back of a patrol car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deputies picked up Matthew Allen Wagner, 33, of 14 Franklin St., Saturday on a felony warrant accusing him of using another person's Mastercard at the West Rome Walmart to rack up more than $750 in unauthorized purchases.
Wagner tried to hide a bag of methamphetamine in the back of the patrol car and had a hypodermic needle in his possession.
He is charged with the felonies financial transaction card fraud and possession of meth, and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.