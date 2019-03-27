A Rome man who reportedly failed to complete work contracted last fall was in jail without bond Wednesday on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Carl Franklin Krueger, 38, of 148 Tate Estates Road SE, took $10,000 from a Rome woman in September 2018 to do renovations on her porch and never finished the job.
Krueger was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of theft by taking and exploitation of an elder person. He's also charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.