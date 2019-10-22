A Rome man is accused of taking a hospitalized person's debit card and using it to withdraw cash from the elderly woman's bank account.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Wayne Busby, 56, of 13 Willingham St., is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of exploitation of an elder for taking an 80-year-old Lindale woman's debit card from her home. He then used it 11 different times between June and September to withdraw $1,200 in cash from her bank account.
Busby is also charged with one misdemeanor count of financial transaction card theft.