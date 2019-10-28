A Floyd County man accused of kidnapping a young girl and raping her at gunpoint in a local hotel was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Travonte Jayrell Trammell, 24, of 127 Beverly Drive, is facing more than 25 criminal charges in connection with the Sunday night assault and two earlier incidents.
Trammell kidnapped the 15-year-old on Sunday and took her to the Sunrise Inn and Suites, 1610 Martha Berry Highway. During her ordeal that day, he threatened her with a loaded gun, raped her, punched her in the face, choked her until she passed out and held her head under water in the bathtub until she thought she would die.
When three police officers arrived, he fought with them – thrashing violently, posturing and pushing away as they sought to detain him and put him into a patrol car.
Police found he had more than an ounce of marijuana, along with digital scales and small plastic bags.
Trammell also was wanted on warrants alleging similar behavior in two other incidents:
On July 15, he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl he was in a sexual relationship with, took her to his Beverly Drive home and held her against her will.
When she tried to call her mother, he choked her and threatened to kill her if she didn't say what he instructed her to say. Then he grabbed the phone and threw it at her, leaving visible marks.
When police arrived, Trammell took her phone and ran away.
On Nov. 10, 2018, he beat his ex-girlfriend with his fist and a cellphone and dragged her into a room of the apartment at 1347 Redmond Circle where he was living at the time.
Her 2-year-old child witnessed the attack, which left the woman with a black eye and bite marks on her arm. Trammell slept in front of the door so the woman couldn't escape.
Trammell is charged with rape; child molestation; two counts of aggravated assault; third-degree battery; two counts of statutory rape; two counts of kidnapping a minor; two counts of false imprisonment; cruelty to children in the first degree; armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; possession of more than an ounce of marijuana; intent to distribute marijuana; and three counts of obstructing law enforcement officers – all felonies.
He's also facing numerous misdemeanor charges: theft by taking; terroristic threats and acts, two counts of battery; criminal trespass; obstruction of an officer; and third-degree cruelty to a child.