A Rome man charged with felony intent to distribute marijuana was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alvin Rashun Turner, 33, of 1506 Gordon Ave., was pulled over by Rome police officers Saturday night on Calhoun Highway for displaying his license plate in the rear window. Officers then found less than one ounce of marijuana in a glass jar and multiple baggies. They also found a scale with residue on it and $300 in cash.
Turner is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper display of license plates. He is also charged with felony intent to distribute marijuana.