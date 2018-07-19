Police: Man on go-cart caused wreck, had drugs
A man accused of causing a car wreck in Shannon with his go-cart was arrested on felony drug charges and released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Clayton Cohely, 43, of 405 Second St. in Shannon, is accused of riding a go-cart on the road Saturday night on Avenue E and Second Street, causing a vehicle wreck and leaving the scene of the accident.
When police went to his home with a warrant late Wednesday, they found him with a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Cohely is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors failing to stop or return to the scene of an accident, possession of a drug-related object, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.