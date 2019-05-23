A Rome man was arrested Wednesday night in East 16th Street and charged with reportedly confronting another man with a machete and then made threats when arrested.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Hosea Mac Henderson Jr., 34, of 105 East 16th Street, approached another man with a raised machete screaming threats. At that point the man being threatened kept him at bay with a gun.
Police arrived and a witness said the man only used the gun to keep Henderson away from him. When police arrived the story was verified by a witness. Henderson told the man and witness he would burn and kill them while he was being placed under arrest.
Henderson is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terrorist threats.