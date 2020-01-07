Floyd police are looking for information about three incidents in Armuchee where a person came to a home to distract the resident while others burglarized the house.
According to the Floyd County Police Department:
Investigators are looking information about three burglaries in Armuchee where a person went to a home to distract the occupant while another person broke in and stole items from the home. Police are asking the community to be observant of suspicious vehicles and take notes of any suspicious activity.
In each of the cases a Hispanic man asked the resident about being hired to clear a wooded lot next door and inquired about parking heavy equipment nearby. When the resident walked outside to check property lines another person entered the home. In each of the cases the intruders used walkie-talkies to communicate with each other in Spanish.
The thieves have stolen several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and cash since Dec. 20.
The Hispanic man who makes contact with the homeowner is described as in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair, clean cut, approximately 5-foot, 7-inches with a heavyset build and speaks English well. He drives an early 2000s gray Chevrolet Silverado.
If anyone has contact with these individuals, or has information about the incidents, please contact FCPD Sgt. Amy Nails at 706-314-0756.