An Armuchee man who reportedly left drugs in a car at the scene of a wreck was in jail Tuesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Craton Wade McDaniel, 50, of 173 Hawkins Drive in Armuchee, was involved in a Monday morning wreck on Old Summerville Road. He left the vehicle and fled the scene.
An inventory before the vehicle was towed turned up methamphetamine, paraphernalia and Gabapentin pills that weren't prescribed to him.
McDaniel is charged with the felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
He's also facing four counts of obstructing officers, two counts of violating duty when striking a fixed object and the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects, hit and run, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving without insurance or a valid tag.