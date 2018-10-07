Police: Man kicked out of Rick's Food Mart had meth
A Rome man who was reportedly carrying methamphetamine during an incident at Rick's Food Mart was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Dewayne Green, 39, of 6 Tumlin Drive, was asked to leave the convenience store at 1324 Martha Berry Blvd. Saturday afternoon because he kept jumping up and down near the door and pulling up the floor mats.
When police arrived he was unable to speak clearly and apparently didn't understand their orders to leave the property. After several prompts, after which he would walk a little and stop, he was arrested. Police found a meth pipe and a small bag of suspected meth on him.
Green is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass.