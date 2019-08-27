A Floyd County man charged with cruelty to children was in jail Tuesday without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Andrew Quinton Self, 39, of 14 Parkwood Drive, was arrested Monday after an Aug. 21 incident in which he struck a 15-year-old in the face and struck a woman in front of three children.
Self is charged with felony cruelty to a child in the first degree, misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.