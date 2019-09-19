A Garden Lakes man accused of keeping a woman prisoner in his home for a week was in jail without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Charles Ray Long, 32, of 5 Elliott Circle, was arrested Thursday morning at his home and charged with felony false imprisonment.
Long kept a woman in his home for seven days against her will. During that time he took her cellphone and, at one point, grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her into a wall.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal trespassing and theft by taking.