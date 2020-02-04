A 22-year-old Rome man was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and several misdemeanor charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police pulled over Daniel Eugene Whatley Jr., 22, of 6 Betty Kay Ave., for not having a tag light. Whatley initially tried to run. The vehicle also had an expired registration and no insurance and a search turned up a plastic bag containing marijuana.
The officer also determined Whatley was wanted on a warrant charging him with stealing a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala on Christmas Day.
Whatley is charged with misdemeanor no tag light, open container, expired registration, obstruction of officer, no insurance and marijuana possession.
He was being held without bond Tuesday night on the theft charge and a probation violation.