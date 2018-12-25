A Floyd County man accused of having methamphetamine when he was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant was being held Tuesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Paul Kolodzej, 40, of 695 Reynolds Bend Road, was charged with felony meth possession Monday when he was arrested on Martha Berry Highway on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.
Kolodzej also is facing misdemeanor charges of crossing the road in a place other than a crosswalk and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and he's being held for Cedartown police on undisclosed charges.