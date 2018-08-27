Police: Man had drugs during shoplifting investigation
A Rome man was in jail Sunday evening, accused of possessing drugs during a shoplifting investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Winsdale Sherill Strickland, 43, of 109 Burnett Street NE was arrested after taking merchandise from a store at 2448 Shorter Ave., then return-ing the items for store credit.
While Strickland was being searched by police, a bag of cocaine was found in the pocket of his shorts.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.