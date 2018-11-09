A Rome man facing felony drug charges was in jail Thursday with his bond set at $5,700.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody Lynn Redden, 25, of 703 S. Broad St., Apt. 7, is accused of having two Lorazepam pills and "a small amount" of cocaine when he was stopped just before 10 p.m. on Glover Street at Pennington Avenue.
Redden is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanor drugs not kept in the original container.