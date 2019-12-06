A Rome man is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a woman is charged with hindering his apprehension, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Collin McKinney, 35, of 11 Whitehead Street, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. McKinney is also charged with misdemeanor parole violation, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and stop sign violation.
Amanda Dawn Fricks, 30, of 49 Hickory Street, is charged with hindering apprehension of a felon. Fricks assisted McKinney to "evade capture" from law enforcement.
McKinney remained in jail with no bond and Fricks remained in jail Friday with a bond of $5,700.