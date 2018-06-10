Police: Man driving erratically brought pill to jail
An Aragon man facing a drug charge was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Derek Hayden Siniard, 20, of 3106 Old Alabama Road in Aragon, was stopped by police at 11 p.m. Saturday on Turner McCall Boulevard at Broad Street after they saw his vehicle cross the center line of the road several times.
Siniard performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken to jail where a suspected Alprazolam pill was found in his pocket during booking.
Siniard is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing a guard line with drugs. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
