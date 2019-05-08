A man threatening to commit suicide Wednesday reportedly charged responding officers with a butcher knife.
According to Rome Police Lt. Brandon Ekey:
The incident started around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday outside a home on Highland Avenue with the man threatening to commit suicide. Five patrol officers responded and attempted to de-escalate the situation, which lasted until approximately 3:30 p.m.
During the standoff, the man threatened to kill the officers multiple times and then charged them with a butcher knife. He was stopped with a Taser.
"Less-lethal tactics were used and he dropped the knife," Ekey said. "After that, he was pretty cooperative and we detained him until he was able to be transported to the hospital for psychological testing."
No officers were hurt. The man was tased on a grassy area and was not injured by his fall. Ekey said there is no active arrest warrant for the man but charges could be filed at a later date.