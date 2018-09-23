Police: Man broke woman's arm, ribs in late-night attack at home
A Floyd County man accused of beating a woman and breaking her ribs was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ronald Wayne Salmon, 61, of 1 Aspin Drive, was stopped while driving Saturday night on Woods Road at Huffaker Road and arrested on a felony assault warrant.
Salmon is charged with punching a 49-year-old woman in the face a number of times at his home on Wednesday night. He then hit her with a BB gun in the arm and side, breaking her arm, and kicked her hard enough to break several ribs.
He's facing felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The car he was driving had a stolen tag and he's also charged with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license.