A Rome man who reportedly returned to a store after being banned was being held in jail Monday pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Latarius Alondrea Dupree, 30, of 226 Watters St., was arrested Sunday evening at Dollar General, 1605 N. Broad St., and charged with criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
Police were called because he was standing in front of the store, asking people for money and making some customers afraid. They discovered he had been banned from the premises several months ago.
When Dupree was being arrested for trespassing, officers found a glass pipe with meth residue in his jacket pocket.