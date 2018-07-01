Police: Man arrested in Lindale had drugs
A Rome man arrested at the Millstore Laundry in Lindale was in jail Sunday night on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jimmy Wayne Roberson, 56, of 111 Rollingwood Circle, had a glass smoking pipe containing suspected methamphetamine and a half-burned, hand-rolled marijuana cigarette when county police arrested him late Saturday night at the 501 Park Ave. business in Lindale.
Roberson is facing a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.