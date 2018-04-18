Police: Man agreed to buy car, drove off without paying
A man in jail on Rome code violations was charged Wednesday with stealing a pickup truck.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brian Scott Townsend, 34, no address listed, is facing a felony charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle from a 70-year-old victim.
Townsend agreed on April 5 to buy the 1986 Chevy S-10, valued at $2,000, but told the owner he had forgotten his driver's license. He received permission to drive the truck home for his license, in order to transfer the tag, but never returned. The vehicle was still missing Wednesday.
Townsend was initially arrested April 10 on several municipal bench warrants for failure to appear in court and also is facing a felony probation violation.