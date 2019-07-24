Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Maple Avenue-area after residents on the road reported a van driving down the road shooting at another vehicle.
According to 911 dispatchers, a large white van with a black stripe on the side was driving towards the city of Rome Wednesday evening when the passenger of the van held a gun out of the window and started firing. Around five shots were fired towards a burgundy Chrysler that was headed towards the Lindale area.
Dispatch said the van turned down East 14th Street and then towards Crane Street. Police from Rome, Floyd County and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office all participated in the search.
A white van matching the description was pulled over on Second Avenue, but after a search of the vehicle there was no weapon found.