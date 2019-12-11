A vehicle break-in is most often a crime of opportunity, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, and the easier a target, the more likely an incident is to take place.
“Typically, entering autos are crimes of opportunity,” Burnett said. “If you have something valuable in view they very well may smash your window, but if there’s nothing of value that they can see and you lock your doors, they’ll likely pass your vehicle by.”
A number of vehicles were entered last week in the Summerville Park neighborhood. Over the weekend several side streets off Shorter Avenue from around College Heights to down around Lyons Drive were hit, several of which were unlocked with valuables inside including wallets, backpacks, electronics, cash and identification cards and documents.
Burnett said, even if you fear having your window smashed out, locking a vehicle is always the best way to deter thieves, especially those who are more opportunistic in nature.
“Take your valuables out of your car, lock your doors,” Burnett said. “Take away quick opportunities for thieves. A car alarm going off or the sound of breaking glass aren’t sounds they want because they draw attention.”
Though these concentrated incidents can make crime appear to be increasing, Burnett said she isn’t currently seeing an upswing in vehicle break-ins.
“You’ve probably got one or two people who did all of those,” Burnett said. “It’s typical this time of year, unfortunately.”