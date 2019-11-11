Floyd County Police have charged a Lindale resident with felony false imprisonment and aggravated stalking after their investigation into a incident that occurred Nov. 7.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Lee Ely, 38, of 994 Old Cedartown Road, was on a conditional bond that stemmed from a previous domestic incident involving the same woman.
The new charges result from an argument Nov. 7 around 8:45 p.m. when Ely allegedly grabbed the woman and refused to allow her to leave his residence. She suffered facial injuries during the incident after Ely allegedly hit her in the face.
In addition to the two felony charges, Ely was also charged with a misdemeanor for battery.
Ely is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.